11 Jul 2025
Wirral practice named Best UK Vet 2025 with Fitzpatrick Referrals, Manchester Cat Clinic, Weeley Vets and GVG Brooks Equine among those also honoured.
Richard Sanderson (left) with the winning team from Sanderson Vet.
Sanderson Vet in Wirral has been crowned Best UK Vet 2025 at the national BestUKVets Awards.
The practice was also named Best English Vet at the ceremony, which took place at Thames Rowing Club in Putney in June.
The top prize is awarded to the practice that received the most four and five-star online reviews at Any UK Vet or VetHelpDirect during the 12-month qualifying period.
Practice owner and RCVS advanced practitioner Richard Sanderson said it was “amazing” to see his team “get the recognition they deserve.”
He continued: “We never expected to receive such an honour, and to know that this is based on client reviews makes it all the more special for everyone involved.
“The review process has made us a closer and better team – we understand our clients, and each other, better.
“To see 1,000 clients take time to tell us how we do every day shows they love the practice as much as we do and makes our sacrifices worth it.”
The last three overall winners – Warren House Veterinary Centre (2024), Weeley Veterinary Centre (2023), and Cockburn Veterinary Group (2021, 2022) – were also recognised as “elite practices” for “maintaining consistently excellent service.”
The awards began in 2013, recognising practices for delivering top-quality care and customer service.
VetHelpDirect chief executive Susie Samuel said they are a “direct reflection of client satisfaction and we’re proud to shine a light on those practices that go above and beyond.”