1 Nov 2022
Nominations have opened for applications to fill the seats of seven regional representatives.
The BVA has invited applications for new regional representatives to join its council.
Officials are encouraging people from all sectors of the veterinary profession to put themselves forward to fill seven seats on the body.
New representatives, who each serve a three-year term, are being sought in Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as the north-east, Yorkshire and Humber, east midlands, west midlands and London regions.
Elected members also receive free BVA membership during their terms and have travel expenses paid.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “Vet teams across the UK are facing extraordinary challenges and BVA’s role in representing, supporting and championing their diverse needs continues to grow.
“BVA council forms the bedrock of the organisation, shaping strategic policy that will deliver a more resilient profession and improved animal welfare.
“Regional council representatives are vital to that process, ensuring we capture the unique perspectives and experience of vets across the country.
“It’s a thoroughly rewarding opportunity and I would urge all vets to consider applying; everyone has something to offer as we navigate today’s complex veterinary landscape.”
Outgoing BVA north-east representative Paul Freeman added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time on BVA council, representing the north-east of England. It has given me the opportunity to engage with the wider profession and also with the issues currently affecting vets, their clients and their animals.
“It has been a turbulent time, in which Brexit and the pandemic have figured prominently, but I have never ceased to be impressed by the BVA, its officers and staff, in response to the challenges we’ve faced.
“For anyone with an interest in the ‘bigger picture’ of the profession and keen to make a contribution to BVA’s work, I would encourage you to stand as a regional rep.”
Nominations close at 9am on Monday 28 November. Elections will be held in January, if required. Applications can be submitted online.