12 Feb
A major veterinary sector group has called for practices to offer secure, lockable areas where staff can protect themselves from potential attack by angry clients.
The idea is one of several recommendations put forward by SPVS as the sector continues to grapple with security questions arising from both recent cases and the consequences of the XL bully ban. The wider call for action has also been endorsed by the Veterinary Management Group (VMG), which has urged practice leaders to ensure they are properly prepared to tackle the problem.
The subject gained renewed prominence last month after a man was jailed for assaulting a York-based vet in his own practice.
The case prompted union calls for employers to do more to protect practice staff, and SPVS senior vice-president Andrew Parker described both the verbal and physical abuse of workers as “totally unacceptable”.
He said: “It appears that this is becoming an increasing problem and needs addressing to prevent further attacks.”
The society is advising practices to display clear zero tolerance messaging against verbal and physical abuse in both reception areas and consulting rooms, and analyse potential risk factors in cases, including potential associations with breed types and values.
Mr Parker added: “Certain areas in the surgery should have a locking system available, which allows quick access to employees with the ability to easily lock and secure themselves.”
VMG president Miles Russell acknowledged the veterinary sector is not alone in having to deal with a growing abuse problem, but argued the initial onus should be on practice leaders to ensure the safety of their teams.
He said: “The damaging effects of client abuse and aggression on our already stretched teams is unacceptable, and requires veterinary leaders and managers to ensure they are fully prepared to deal with it appropriately.”
The group is advocating both training for staff to deal with abusive behaviour and the development of client conduct policies that would set out the type of actions that are considered unacceptable, and the processes that would occur in the event of an incident.
Recent security concerns have largely been focused on the pressure faced by practices as they work within the confines of the XL bully legislation that is now in full force across England and Wales.
Although Defra figures have revealed that fewer than 200 claims for euthanasia compensation were submitted prior to the 31 January deadline, compared to more than 35,000 exemption applications, both the BVA and RCVS recently condemned abuse and threats to clinicians working with owners who had chosen to euthanise their dogs.
One major employer that already has a client conduct policy in place, the CVS Group, told Vet Times it had “stepped up” its communication with staff on dealing with difficult consultations as a direct result of the XL bully situation.
The group’s CVO Paul Higgs said: “We are unstinting in our support of animal welfare and we stand united with our colleagues as they navigate this complex issue.”
But the arguments around the ban are set to rumble on, after the Don’t Ban Me, Licence Me campaign group announced it had filed papers in a renewed application for a judicial review of the legislation.
The first phase of XL bully restrictions in Scotland, barring activities including advertisement, sale and breeding, is also due to be implemented from 23 February.