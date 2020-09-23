Staying in

Don’t get me wrong, there are still (a few) vets who will say they don’t need the money, and they want to give the younger vets the chance that they had, which is more than heart-warming. The less heart-warming and contentious conversations are when the outgoing vet could really use that extra corporate money in their pension pot, having worked hard for many years, but being forced to realise very much lower value by agreeing to a succession plan with the younger partners. Of course, the younger partners who block the corporate sale do so for their own very good reasons. They may have 10 or 20 years left to work and don’t want that to be in a corporate environment.