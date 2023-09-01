If you are the sole owner, then the decision-making process for an exit is much easier, with only one person’s needs to satisfy, while multi-partner practices face the challenge of being fair on each other, as well as doing the right thing. On several occasions, we’ve tried to help senior partners who wish to retire and take their corporate millions, while the younger partners want to carry on with life as normal – or, sometimes, the reverse. So, if it’s not too late for you, a useful piece of advice for any partnership is to have a watertight exit detailed in your partnership agreement. If you’ve missed that opportunity, then find a great mediator.