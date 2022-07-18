18 Jul 2022
A book and a charity cycling challenge are among the activities planned as a Somerset practice celebrates 100 years of veterinary care.
When Tom Patterson founded Shepton Vets in 1922, he used a motorbike and sidecar to go on his rounds.
Now, the farm and small animal practice, which is a member of the XLVets group, employs more than 60 people across its two sites in Shepton Mallet and Wells.
The connection to Shepton Vets’ past remains strong as Tom’s grandson, Bill Patterson, was guest of honour as the practice began its centenary celebrations at the Royal Bath and West Show. A 180-page book detailing the practice’s story was unveiled at the show.
Senior director Paddy Gordon said: “Turning 100 is important. We may have grown substantially, but we haven’t lost the family and community feel.
“The party was a fantastic kick-start to our centenary celebrations and was a wonderful opportunity to say thank you to the people who have got us this far.
“The support from our staff past and present, our clients, XLVets and the veterinary community has been incredible.”
The practice also planned a Tour de Yorkshire visit to a number of farms in the county modernising their practices, which culminated at the Great Yorkshire Show.
Meanwhile, a 100km “Cycling into the Centenary” bike ride is planned for September 10 to raise funds for the Farming Community Network charity.
A second month-long challenge is also planned throughout September, where participants can complete 100km over a series of shorter rides. Donations can be made via the Shepton Vets 100km cycle JustGiving page.
Susan Goodfellow, XLVets’ chief marketing officer, said: “We are thrilled for Shepton Vets to have reached this impressive milestone. They are a thriving practice with great values, who are embedded in their local community. We are proud to have supported them on their journey and excited for their future.”