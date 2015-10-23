Offering diverse career paths

Many female vets want to follow a traditional clinical career path, but some find the rigours of day-to-day life in practice become too demanding over time, particularly if they are raising a young family. One of the advantages of working for a large group is the varied range of career paths on offer. Those wanting to follow a traditional career can do this – and on a flexible or part-time basis if they wish. Indeed, we have recently developed our own out-of-hours service, called MiNightVet, and have found some of our female vets have welcomed the opportunity to work a couple of nights during the week in return for having the flexibility to, for example, drop off and pick up their children from school.