3 Feb 2021
Team of 50-plus receptionists at Westway Veterinary Group celebrate earning fully accredited status with British Veterinary Receptionist Association.
Kate Finlay – who works at Westway Veterinary Group’s main hospital in West Road, Newcastle – has achieved gold status.
Receptionists at a north-east practice group have been boosting their skills by earning fully accredited status with the British Veterinary Receptionist Association (BVRA).
Fifty-three receptionists at Westway Veterinary Group, which has branches across the region and in Newcastle, have achieved, or are training to achieve, one of the three levels – bronze, silver and gold – in the BVRA’s Companion Animal Accredited Veterinary Receptionist Awards.
The scheme tests all aspects of the role – from greeting clients to customer care, clinical awareness and dealing with emergency arrivals.
Westway is hoping to become the first UK veterinary practice to have all of its reception team BVRA trained, with all having the opportunity to train in all three scheme levels.
So far, 21 have qualified, with Kate Finlay and Margaret Morton reaching gold level, Lynn Laverton and Mary Driver the silver award and 17 the bronze award.
Westway head receptionist Amy Laverick said: “We now have 21 qualified receptionists and the number is rising. The BVRA provides training in all aspects of the reception role and gives positive solutions in the day-to-day challenges we encounter in practice.
“The training also encourages you to educate the client on the importance of preventive care. The training is second-to-none and doing the course has really boosted the confidence of the team. We are receiving impressive feedback from clients.”
VetPartners has partnered with the BVRA to provide the chance for all its colleagues in reception roles to join the association.
VetPartners head of organisational development Rob Williams said: “It is great to see the reception team at Westway using the BVRA resources to develop new knowledge and skills that will help them develop and succeed in what can be a challenging role in veterinary practice.
“VetPartners is committed to supporting the growth and development of all team members.”