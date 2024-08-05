5 Aug
The analysis, commissioned by the RCVS and British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support, found workers with multiple conditions or mental health challenges, plus those who identify as neurodivergent, were at greater risk of being targeted.
A new report has indicated more than one-third of veterinary professionals have experienced discrimination, bullying or harassment because of a disability or chronic condition.
The analysis, commissioned by the RCVS and British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support (BVCIS), found workers with multiple conditions or mental health challenges, plus those who identify as neurodivergent, were at greater risk of being targeted.
Officials from the two bodies said the findings showed more should be done to raise awareness of workers’ rights and employers’ responsibilities under equality legislation.
The report, published on 29 July to coincide with Disability Pride Month, is based on a survey conducted by the Institute for Employment Studies on behalf of the college and BVCIS.
Almost 3,500 veterinary professionals and students took part in the process, of which 75% had at least one disability or chronic condition.
A total of 6 in 10 (60%) said they were affected by a disability or chronic condition on a daily basis, while 68% either agreed or strongly agreed that they had to make substantial changes to their lives so that they could continue working.
Among those who felt they had been treated differently during their study or work – around one-quarter of all participants – 79% believed that was due to their symptoms, while 45% thought disclosing their condition had also contributed.
Discrimination, bullying or harassment linked to a condition was also experienced by 35.7% of participants in work, with the same total also reporting barriers to support, as well as 18% of student participants.
But among respondents in work, the levels experiencing such behaviour climbed from 14.6% of participants with one condition to 31.1% among those with two conditions, 47.9% among those with three and 55.7% for staff with four or more.
The report also recorded similar figures of 37% and 38% for chronic and physical conditions, respectively; 46% among workers who identify as neurodivergent; and 47% for staff with mental health conditions.
While many positive experiences were highlighted in the report, it also included some individual testimonies that clinicians were either not believed when they disclosed conditions or felt encouraged to minimise requests for support because of discrimination.
Gurpreet Gill, the college’s leadership and inclusion manager, acknowledged there were “sobering elements” to the report, including some “clear and unfortunate examples of poor practice and discrimination”.
She said: “Overall, this should be taken as a call for more members of the professions to familiarise themselves with the Equality Act 2010 and its provisions.”
Ms Gill added: “We will now be considering how we, as the regulator and royal college, can best support members of the professions in understanding their rights and responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010, and what further training and education can be provided, looking at the RCVS Academy as a potential vehicle for doing so.”
Although nearly two-thirds of respondents felt their employer had at least a moderate understanding of the Equality Act, the report also found 12% said they felt their employers did not understand it at all.
Nearly one in four managers (23%) also admitted having no knowledge or understanding of the act.
BVCIS director Olivia Anderson-Nathan said the report did indicate a need for holistic support models, but also suggested that increased legislative awareness, particularly among staff with leadership roles, was among several “easy wins” that could be readily implemented.
She said: “Many changes, like flexible working, will actually benefit everyone.
“Most importantly, employers and educators need to make sure that those with disabilities, neurodivergence, and chronic illnesses understand their rights and are given positive support to identify their needs.
“This means co-designing individualised adjustments and avoiding a one size fits all approach.”
The full report is available via the RCVS website.