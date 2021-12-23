23 Dec 2021
Staff at Essex referral centre collected a mixture of gifts to donate to vulnerable London families.
An Essex referral centre has embraced the festive spirit after staff collected a plethora of presents set to be donated to vulnerable families in London.
Southfields Veterinary Specialists in Laindon has been calling for donations from the public as part of its Santa’s Grotto, with the gifts going to Alternatives Trust East London – a charity that provides support for vulnerable families in the borough of Newham.
Organiser Nicola Barrigan, head of nursing services at Southfields, said: “We opened a Santa’s Grotto at Southfields to encourage the community to donate gifts to help these vulnerable families this Christmas.
“We’ve had a terrific response with donations of clothing for women and children, hats, gloves, scarves, toiletries, children’s toys, arts and crafts, puzzles and books.”
Alternatives Trust East London gives long-term, intensive support to more than 100 women and their children each year through their We Are Family programme.
The group also works to address the causes of poverty and delivers help, such as food and baby equipment, one-to-one parenting support and counselling.
Ms Barrigan added: “Now we’re busy wrapping up all the presents for Santa to deliver to the families on Christmas Eve and hope it will bring a lot of joy to them in what can be a difficult time of year.
“We’re very proud to be supporting our nominated charity Alternatives Trust East London and the amazing work they do.
“The charity supports woman and children who are escaping domestic abuse – along with many other challenges faced by families, which can be exacerbated at Christmas.”