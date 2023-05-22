22 May
Of those starting in the past 12 months, 27 are RVNs, 4 are post-registration programme RVNs, 9 are patient care assistants, 2 are radiographers and 1 is a therapeutic radiographer.
An Essex animal hospital has welcomed more than 40 new vet nurses in the past year to its “rapidly growing” nursing team.
Linnaeus-owned Southfields Veterinary Specialists, in Basildon, said its attractive combination of first-class facilities, high patient care, career development opportunities, social activities and a great team spirit were among the factors appealing to veterinary professionals wanting to join the hospital.
Of those starting in the past 12 months:
Southfields said it provided a real testament to the opportunities afforded to the nursing team at Southfields as the profession celebrates Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM).
Nicola Barrigan, head of nursing services at Southfields, said the scale of the hospital’s recruitment spoke volumes for the opportunities presented to nurses at the hospital.
Mrs Barrigan said: “There’s an array of fantastic professional development opportunities available for those in the Southfields nursing team, which is why I believe we have attracted so many to join.
“Veterinary nurses have access to the Linnaeus Referral Nursing Development Programme, while our patient care assistants can further their knowledge and experience by enrolling on the Linnaeus PCA course.
“We also support nurses looking to create and deliver CPD, write articles for publication and complete external advanced qualifications.”
As well as the opportunity to progress their careers, those working at Southfields can enjoy twice-weekly yoga sessions in its well-being room, and regular events to support well-being and team bonding, including quiz nights, bingo, movie nights, seasonal celebrations and charity events.
Mrs Barrigan added: “Our hospital not only includes state-of-the-art clinical facilities, but has the well-being of our associates and patients at its heart.”
Daniel Hogan, hospital director at Southfields, said: “This recruitment drive clearly demonstrates the ambition of Southfields to continue providing the best veterinary care in the UK.
“Southfields is already one of the largest referral centres in the UK and the scale of the hospital is now being matched by the size and quality of our outstanding nursing team.”