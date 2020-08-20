20 Aug 2020
James Elliott is set to join the oncology team at Southfields Veterinary Specialists after completing a two-year American College of Veterinary Radiology residency in North Carolina.
James Elliott.
Southfields Veterinary Specialists has recruited James Elliott from the US to join its oncology team.
Mr Elliott will join Southfields in November 2020, having just completed a two-year American College of Veterinary Radiology-approved residency at North Carolina State University (NCSU).
Sarah Mason, head of clinical and radiation oncology at Southfields, said: “We are one of the biggest teams of oncology diplomates in Europe and, we believe, the only clinic in Europe to have two oncology specialists also trained in radiation oncology, so Southfields can offer truly multimodal treatment for oncological patients under one roof.
“James will add even more expertise in advanced radiation techniques, as well as his extensive experience as a medical oncologist. He will join myself and our radiation oncology specialist Jerome Benoit in delivering the radiation service.”
Mr Elliott and Dr Mason will support Aaron Harper, Southfields’ head of medical oncology, in delivering personalised multimodal oncology experience to patients.
Dr Mason added: “Additionally, James’ training in delivering the most advanced radiation treatments, including IMRT [intensity-modulated radiation therapy] and stereotactic radiation, will allow us to implement these treatments as soon as we have our new Truebeam linear accelerator running in 2021.”
Mr Elliott is equally excited by his move to Southfields – which is planning an ambitious £15 million hospital relocation – and is keen to use his experience and training to help the referral centre stay at the forefront of cancer care in animals.
He said: “NCSU is one of the most established veterinary radiation centres in the world. This allowed me to acquire skills in all aspects of modern veterinary radiation, clinical oncology and achieve high-level skills in treatment planning – particularly intensity-modulated radiation therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy.”
Mr Elliott added: “As these techniques become more widespread and the Truebeam is installed at Southfields, the face of veterinary radiation oncology will be completely changed in the UK. We will be able to provide infinitely better and ultra-high precision treatments, with fewer or no side effects and over a shorter time.
“This will be more convenient for owners; but, most importantly, maintain or improve quality of life for our patients.”