14 Mar
Places are still available for the latest in the BVA’s series of lunchtime sessions, which aim to help address the veterinary sector’s workforce pressures.
Advice on how to ensure all members of the veterinary team feel valued in practice is on offer at the latest BVA Good Veterinary Workplaces webinar tomorrow (15 March).
The six-part lunchtime series was launched earlier this year as part of the organisation’s efforts to inspire positive change to address current workforce pressures.
The latest session, titled “Speaking up and listening up – creating psychological safety in practice”, will be delivered by Abosede Ajayi, a consultant in emergency medicine and a consultant sports physician.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “Workforce shortages remain a significant threat to the sustainability of the veterinary profession.
“Investing in people and creating good veterinary workplaces are key to improving recruitment and retention.
“Working in partnership with VDS Training, our new bite-size webinar series offers practical steps to build a positive, nourishing workplace culture where staff feel valued, powered and able to develop.”
Carolyne Crowe, head of VDS Training, added: “VDS Training is thrilled to be partnering with the BVA to bring the profession a new ‘lunch and learn’ webinar series aimed at taking everyday challenges we, as veterinary teams, are facing in the workplace and using them as a catalyst for change.”
Other forthcoming sessions include “Compassionate complaints handling”, with Julie Gibson on 19 April and “HR nuts and bolts – do your people processes need an MOT?”. All sessions take place on Zoom between 1pm and 1:40pm.
Places on the latest session can be booked online, while recordings of earlier sessions are also available.