25 Feb 2021
Cardiology team at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull carries out surgery to repair heart defects in five different puppies.
Members of the Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service cardiology team with their five patients.
A specialist cardiology team is claiming a UK record for the number of life-saving heart operations in one day.
Veterinary professionals at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull, West Midlands, carried out successful surgery to repair heart defects on five different puppies.
The five-in-a-day feat, coinciding with February’s National Heart Month, was masterminded by Willows head of cardiology Chris Linney and fellow cardiology specialist Brigite Pedro.
Mr Linney said: “We are very lucky to have some of the best facilities, equipment and staff to be able to provide such world-leading veterinary care for our patients.
“We were concerned that the number of puppies being sent to us for treatment of heart problems has been rising and we were very keen to avoid a waiting list building up, which could have led to treatment having to be postponed for some pets.”
Mr Linney added: “It was so fulfilling to successfully operate on five puppies with heart defects in one day and the best news is they all now have a fantastic shot at leading normal lives.
“To be able to help puppies such as this, who would otherwise have a very bleak future, is truly one of the most rewarding aspects of my job.”
French bulldog Snuggles was first on the operating table with surgery to repair a pulmonic stenosis, followed by cross-breed Betty, who was treated for patent ductus arteriosus. Basil, a Norfolk terrier, and cross-breeds Lola and Luna were then treated for the same condition at the Linnaeus-owned hospital.
Miss Pedro said: “Without surgery, these puppies were destined to lead much shorter lives, but we were able to treat them successfully, which means they should all now lead perfectly healthy lives.
“So, the most important message from all of this is that a heart murmur in a young animal is not an automatic death sentence.”