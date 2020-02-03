3 Feb 2020
Veterinary Specialists Scotland, based in Livingston, will be co-led by Dick White of Dick White Referrals in Cambridgeshire.
Sam Woods and Dick White will lead Veterinary Specialists Scotland.
Scotland and northern England are to have a new small animal specialist referral hospital jointly led by Dick White of Dick White Referrals – the specialist-led veterinary referral centre in Cambridgeshire.
Veterinary Specialists Scotland, based in Livingston, is set to open in the spring/summer of this year, led by clinical directors Sam Woods and Prof White.
The purpose-built facility will offer specialist referral services across a comprehensive range of disciplines, including:
Emergency referrals will be accepted 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Dr Woods said: “It is truly exciting to build a new team of experienced specialists who have clinical excellence as their priority.
“We also relish the chance to develop great relationships with professional colleagues in first opinion practices. This will allow our hospital to deliver an exceptional level of service for referring veterinary surgeons and their patients.”
Prof White added: “This is a very exciting step and I am delighted to be instrumental in ensuring our new centre in Scotland offers the very best in veterinary care.”
In addition to clinical services, Veterinary Specialists Scotland will provide a wide-ranging CPD programme, including internship and residency opportunities.
Prof White will balance his time between Veterinary Specialists Scotland and his other commitments, including Dick White Referrals and as clinical director at the Pets at Home Vet Group.