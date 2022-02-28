28 Feb 2022
Hamilton Specialist Referrals in High Wycombe is guaranteeing the procedure for a year in what it describes as an industry-leading first.
A referral practice said it is guaranteeing all tibial plateau-levelling osteotomies (TPLOs) for one year postoperatively from this month.
Hamilton Specialist Referrals (HSR), based in High Wycombe, said it is making the industry-leading move to reflect the level of expertise on offer by its four-strong team of RCVS and European orthopaedics specialists.
The latest addition to the team has been Andy Craig, a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Surgeons and an RCVS specialist in small animal surgery. Dr Craig’s arrival has strengthened the service, which has just performed its 1,000th TPLO.
Managing director Claire Hamilton said: “TPLOs are one of a handful of surgeries where outcome is reasonably predictable given the right process takes place in terms of assessment, surgical protocols and rehabilitation.
“We feel we have ticked all those boxes and we are very confident of our surgical outcomes based on our track record of more than 1,000 TPLO procedures. Therefore, we are prepared to meet all costs in the unlikely event of a surgical breakdown, giving owners and referring vets that extra peace of mind when they entrust their pets to us.”
HSR has doubled its hospital premises and increased its caseload, but said it is successfully reducing waiting times for appointments – reducing pressure on referring vets.
One of the results is the orthopaedics service is able to offer all patients TPLO surgery in two weeks of referral.
Michael Hamilton, HSR’s clinical director, said: “The orthopaedics service at HSR is world-class and supported by a strong multidisciplinary team. This includes other specialists, including board-certified anaesthetists, and a highly experienced team of physiotherapists and hydrotherapists.
“This ensures that patients receive the very highest standards of care from admission to discharge and post-op rehab plans.”