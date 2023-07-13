13 Jul 2023
Registrations have opened for the 2024 congress in Birmingham, where a former rower and diplomat will share her insights with delegates.
Registrations have opened for the 2024 SPVS Congress in Birmingham, where a former Olympic medallist will be among the headline speakers.
The event, which will be based around the theme of “Smarter working – better outcomes”, is due to take place at the Hilton London Metropole hotel from 25 to 27 January.
Although the full programme is not due to be released until September, details of five streams have been announced:
The group has also confirmed that ex-rower Cath Bishop, who won silver at the 2004 Athens Olympics and now runs her own leadership consultancy business after serving as a diplomat with the Foreign Office, will open the event.
Officials say Dr Bishop will discuss how smarter working changed her sporting career and how continued learning can help to make marginal improvements that enable practices to thrive.
A wide-ranging exhibition and a number of social events are also planned during the congress.
Early bird tickets are available online.
