28 Mar 2025
The annual survey is now open and veterinary professionals are being encouraged to get involved and receive a free report of the results.
SPVS has announced the launch of its annual salary survey.
The survey is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of remuneration levels within the veterinary sector and covers areas including basic earnings, bonuses, dividends and overtime and other benefits, such as accommodation, car allowances and pensions.
SPVS is gathering information from anyone working in the veterinary profession in clinical or non-clinical roles, from vets to nurses, practice managers to support staff and those in industry.
The key findings of the survey will be published in a report and freely available to all participant who gives their email address at the end of the survey.
SPVS members will be able to access the full results with additional commentary and analysis.
Survey data is treated as strictly anonymous and confidential – for more information and to complete the survey visit the SPVS website.
