SPVS announces full congress programme
Association reveals full lecture and workshop programme, including return of Vet Times Big 6.
SPVS has launched the full lecture and workshop programme for its congress in the new year.
The event has been confirmed as 30 January to 1 February 2025 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, and will feature sessions across four streams, plus exhibition and social events.
The theme is “Connect, collaborate, progress” and the congress opening session is by engineer, author and executive coach Cassie Leonard.
Highlights
- Vet Times Big 6 Live on being practice ready for the future veterinary workforce
- A whole day on Saturday for those considering starting up or expanding their business
- Friday morning collaborative “Business Club Live” speed-networking session – an opportunity to connect and discuss a variety of relevant, pre-defined issues
- A large animal and equine stream focusing on the unique challenges faced by veterinary professionals in this “field”
- Dedicated CMA preparation stream covering key areas such as client education, team management and financial considerations
- A raft of speakers new to SPVS Congress excited to share the knowledge and experience with interested fellow professionals
- Full streams dedicated to short, relevant topic introduction presentations with extended Q&A panel sessions
Full details are available at https://spvs-congress.co.uk/