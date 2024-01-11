11 Jan
Event from 25 to 27 January in Birmingham will feature a Vet Times Big 6 Live focusing on AI and day dedicated to starting up or expanding a veterinary business.
Would-be delegates of the first main congress of the year are being urged to book now or risk missing out.
Organisers of SPVS Congress 2024 say it is aimed at the whole practice team and has an overall event theme of “Smarter working – achieving consistent incremental gains in all areas of practice life”.
Olympic rower-turned business coach Cath Bishop is opening the congress, which will also feature a Vet Times Big 6 Live focusing on AI and its impact on the veterinary world. A day (Saturday) has been dedicated to sessions covering anyone considering starting up or expanding a veterinary business.
The programme also includes what organisers call informative and invigorating lunchtime sessions from Dave Nicol, of VetX International, and behavioural psychologist Andy Edwards.
SPVS Congress is taking place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole from 25 to 27 January, with ticket packages available for the three days or individual days, and group discounts available.
A social programme includes happy hour, music bingo and the president’s party, featuring a reception and three-course meal. Elanco and PetsApp are platinum sponsors, and an exhibition will showcase latest products, services and advice.
Full details are available from the event website.