30 May 2022
SPVS is hoping to empower a future generation of practice bosses and owners at a CPD workshop on 28 June.
The association said it wants the one-day event, “Want to love being a vet? Be your own boss!”, to provide practical advice on the key steps needed to start a practice, including marketing, finance and IT.
Participants will leave with a set of templates for planning, executing and measuring an effective first year of marketing, with topics also including digital marketing, marketing planning, and how to buy the right website and content.
Finance topics will include client numbers, turnover, costs, profit and cash flow, and getting help with financial projections, plus whether a limited company is a good option, and support and guidance on tax.
IT will include a toolkit that helps with finding the right premises, choosing the right practice management system and right equipment, and integrating it correctly.
The full day is running online, and is available to members and non-members.