8 Jun 2023
A free copy of the final survey results – detailing fees charged for services in the small animal, large animal and equine sectors – will be sent to all those who complete it.
SPVS’ 2023 fee survey is out now and available to complete online.
Vets are encouraged to complete the survey and everyone who completes it will receive a copy of the results.
A SPVS spokesperson said: “Setting the correct fee structure continues to be vital in the current climate.
“As salaries continue to increase and the shortage of veterinary professionals remains an issue, it is important to ensure you are charging correctly for your professional time, keeping up with current market rates and that you understand how your fees vary from others in your locality.”
SPVS’ fee survey covers small animal, large animal and equine in all aspects of preventive health care and surgery.
Also included are figures on repeat prescription charges, the routine use of analgesia and antibiotics in neutering, and lab interpretation fees.
Results will form a document showing lower, median and upper quartiles for these fees so vets can see how they compare.
For more information and to complete the survey, visit the SPVS website.