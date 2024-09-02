2 Sept
Practices have until mid-October to submit their entries for the awards, whose winners will be showcased at the group’s annual congress in the new year.
Veterinary practices are being encouraged to share the secrets of their success by taking part in a sector organisation’s second annual awards programme.
Entries are now open for the SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards, supported by Agillo Software, ahead of the group’s congress in the new year.
The awards, which are intended to recognise exceptional performance and innovation, are divided into three categories for:
The society said: “Taking part offers practices the chance to showcase their accomplishments, benchmark against other industry leaders and inspire continuous improvement.
“By recognising and sharing best practices, standards of excellence can be elevated across the veterinary profession.”
Entries close at 5pm on 18 October and officials say shortlisted practices will be notified no later than 1 November.
They will then be asked to submit a 90-second video showcasing their work by 29 November, before the category winners are announced in December.
Each winning practice will receive full day and evening tickets for three staff for the opening day of congress on 30 January, plus overnight accommodation at the Hilton Metropole hotel, Birmingham, where the congress runs until 1 February.
Full details of how to enter, and the criteria for each category, can be found on the SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards webpage.