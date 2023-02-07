7 Feb 2023
Delegates who enjoyed first major congress of 2023 can already register their interest to be there again next year as organisers enjoy positive feedback from this year’s event.
Delegates during the Big 6 Live debate at SPVS Congress.
Expressions of interest are now open for the 2024 SPVS Congress after hundreds of delegates attended the annual event in Birmingham.
Organisers said they have been delighted with the feedback received following the three-day gathering, which is the UK’s largest non-clinical veterinary event, at the city’s Hilton Metropole hotel last month.
A packed programme covered key issues for practice leaders, including charging strategies, team building, career development and sustainability as the congress marked the society’s 90th anniversary.
For the inaugural Vet Times Big 6 Live debate, senior figures in the sector tackled key issues for the future of veterinary practice, including the “under care” debate, the use of technology in practice, working patterns, ownership and management models.
Silvia Janska, who is set to become the organisation’s junior vice-president at its annual meeting tonight (7 February), said: “A lot of work went into creating SPVS Congress 2023, so we were all extremely happy to hear so much positive feedback from the delegates, exhibitors and speakers.
“It was great to see how well everyone collaborated to deliver a successful and fun veterinary event to kick-start the year.”
Among the feedback received, Sophie Rowell, an RVN from Bicester Veterinary Centre, praised the congress for its “motivational speakers, good content, friendly atmosphere [and] lots of takeaway tips for successful leadership”.
Meanwhile, Rachel Clay, the clinical lead from Cedar Veterinary Group, described it as an “excellent leadership conference [which] achieved what it set out to”.
The annual meeting will also mark the end of Andrew Parker’s term as president, as he hands over to the current junior vice-president, Ryan Davis.
Professionals can register for the 2024 congress by visiting the SPVS website.