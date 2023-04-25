25 Apr 2023
Fresh from the success of the 2023 conference, organisers want lecture and workshop ideas for next January’s event in Birmingham.
SPVS has made an open call for lecture and workshop submissions for its clinical congress in January 2024.
The event, which will take place from 25 to 27 January at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole, will have a key theme of “Smarter working – achieving consists incremental gains in all areas of practice life”.
Organisers have stated that submissions should fit within one of the key strands of SPVS’ overarching theme of “Thriving in practice”, which covers leadership skills, team dynamics, self-development, practice management and finance.
Speakers are being sought from a wide variety of backgrounds, but especially people working in practice and veterinary business specialists, academics and people from outside the sector.
Anyone interested in participating should complete a submission form by Friday 2 June 2023.
Registration will open in the summer, but veterinary professionals can register their early interest in the event now via the congress website.