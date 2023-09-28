28 Sept 2023
The organisation’s inaugural Veterinary Business Excellence Awards are part of a packed agenda, which includes a Vet Times Big 6 Live discussion on artificial intelligence.
A new awards scheme, which seeks to recognise outstanding and innovative veterinary practices, has been launched by SPVS.
Entries for the inaugural SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards are now open and the overall winner will be announced at the group’s annual congress in Birmingham in January.
Meanwhile, the society has also released details of the congress programme, which includes a return for Vet Times’ Big 6 Live panel discussion.
The new awards will be presented in four categories – leadership skills, team dynamics, self development and management – and are intended to honour exceptional performance in areas crucial to the profession’s future.
Initial applications will be open until 5pm on 31 October, with shortlisted practices being notified by 15 November.
They will then have until 29 November to put forward a more detailed case, through either a video lasting no more than 90 seconds or a written statement of 750 words or fewer.
Category winners, which are due to be announced by the end of December, will receive full day and evening tickets for three people for the opening day of the congress on 25 January, plus overnight accommodation at the Hilton Metropole hotel, Birmingham, where the event is taking place.
The announcement of the overall winner will take place during the opening of the congress, which has the theme “Smarter working – achieving consistent incremental gains in all areas of practice life”.
Lecture streams will focus on practice management, leadership skills, self development, business development and team dynamics, while the event’s opening address will be delivered by business coach and former Olympic rower Cath Bishop.
The programme also features the second Big 6 Live event to be held at the SPVS Congress, on Friday 26 January, focusing on the issue of artificial intelligence.
Full details of the congress programme can be found online, while applications for the awards can be made at the SPVS website.