6 Oct 2022
Association is teaming up with accountants Hazlewoods for the session on 1 November, which aims to arm members and non-members with actionable takeaway strategies for economic uncertainty.
Image © ink drop / Adobe Stock
SPVS and accounting firm Hazlewoods have teamed up for a timely online CPD webinar.
“Strategies to prepare for inflation and recession” is on 1 November at 7:30pm and aims to give delegates actionable takeaway strategies to help them and their practices prepare for economic uncertainty ahead.
The interactive session intends to cover what can be learned from history, both in and outside the sector, and what is different now, as well as exploring stepping stones to help navigate the months ahead.
Led by Mark Harwood from Hazlewoods, the webinar will discuss why the UK has seen the highest inflation in the economy for decades and is facing rising concerns about the cost of living crisis.
But unemployment is remaining low and many veterinary practices have continued to perform strongly since 2020, despite challenges in veterinary recruitment.
For more information and to book, visit the SPVS website.