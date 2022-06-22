22 Jun
Scotland’s Rural College takes next step towards becoming the UK’s 12th vet school with the appointment of former associate head of school at Glasgow’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) has taken its next step towards opening the UK’s 12th vet school by appointing a head of veterinary education.
Jim Anderson will play a leading role in shaping and growing what will become Scotland’s third vet school, and the country’s first since the opening of the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine in 1862.
Previously associate head of school (learning, teaching and assessment) and professor of veterinary neurology and neurosurgery at Glasgow, Prof Anderson brings with him extensive experience of growing and managing a large and diverse department.
The news comes less than a month after plans were approved for the £11 million Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre at SRUC’s Inverness campus, which will become the home for SRUC’s research, knowledge exchange and CPD activities, and will also support the development of the vet school.
Prof Anderson said: “It is a hugely exciting challenge to help shape and develop this vital new service, which aims to provide a sustainable, resilient foundation for clinical excellence to support the animals and communities at the heart of Scotland’s natural economy.
“It is a great privilege to take on the delivery of this aim and grow a veterinary school that is truly embedded within an institution that embodies the development of the environment and agriculture, and which will be a unique offering in the UK’s veterinary education space.”
Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive of SRUC, said: “The appointment of someone of Jim’s calibre and experience is vital in supporting our growth agenda in this essential area.
“He is a critical element of the new school’s set-up, to support our contribution to the development of Scotland’s natural economy as a driving force behind the promotion of resilience, diversity and sector fit among our veterinary graduates, embedding them in real-world experience and practice from the outset.”
SRUC is hopeful it will be able to welcome its first cohort of vet students by September 2023, pending it being awarded taught degree awarding powers (TDAP) by the Office for Students.
TDAP accreditation is required for the opening of the vet school as, currently, all degrees offered by the SRUC are awarded by the University of Edinburgh or the University of Glasgow.