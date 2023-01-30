30 Jan
Ten senior roles have now been filled as preparations for the school’s autumn launch continue.
A vet with more than 20 years of clinical experience has been appointed to a senior role in the new vet school at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).
Vivienne Mackinnon, an active member of BVA Scotland, has been named as director of veterinary partnerships, to develop active training links with the profession.
Nine other posts – including head of interprofessional education, veterinary programme director, veterinary lecturers and veterinary senior lecturers – have also been filled as work continues ahead of the planned roll-out of the school’s curriculum this autumn. Those roles will be overseen by the school’s head of veterinary education, Jim Anderson, who was appointed last summer.
Head of school Caroline Argo said: “These new foundation posts are vital in supporting our growth agenda in this essential area.
“They are a critical element of the new school’s set-up to support our contribution to the development of Scotland’s natural economy, as a driving force behind the promotion of resilience, diversity and sector fit among our veterinary graduates, embedding them in real-world experience and practice from the outset.
“Vivienne, as director of partnerships, is fundamental in providing that experience.
“All of our key appointments to date have shared their excitement in our sense of purpose and mission, and we hope to continue that trend with all of our new appointments in the coming months.”