5 Jul
Officials are planning to register their first cohort of veterinary degree students this autumn as they aim to help tackle key problems in the Scottish sector.
Leaders of Scotland’s newest vet school say the forthcoming start of teaching there can help to address key issues in the country’s veterinary sector and the wider rural economy.
Clearing applications have opened today (5 July) for places to study the new veterinary science degree programme at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).
The school intends to register its first cohort on the programme this autumn, although successful candidates will only have their start dates confirmed after they are interviewed.
But amid enduring concerns about recruitment and retention across the sector as a whole, school head Caroline Argo believes their programme can help to tackle Scotland’s distinctive challenges.
She said: “It is now recognised that the UK veterinary profession is failing to achieve self-sufficiency in generating and retaining home-grown talent.
“This has serious ramifications for Scotland’s farmers. We are seeking to address this by training the vets that are so essential for our food sector and mixed, rural practices.”
She argued that, while UK vet schools were still producing “professionals of the very highest standard”, there remained a significant reliance on non-UK clincians to work in priority areas such as remote and rural practice, livestock health and welfare plus public health.
Prof Argo added: “In light of Brexit and border policy changes, it is now essential for Scotland that we build new home-grown talent pools for ourselves, and equip them with the specialist skills, resilience and diversity that our rural communities, government and food sectors require.”
Applications can be made via the college’s clearing website and officials said they currently plan to register the initial degree cohort at its Aberdeen campus in mid-October or early November.
Before that, the SRUC Oatridge site is due to host a new summer camp for aspiring veterinary students later this month.