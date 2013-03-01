• There is a power in the bill for employment tribunals to levy a financial penalty on employers found to have breached employment rights, but only if the tribunal “is of the opinion that the breach has one or more aggravating features” (what constitutes this will be decided by the employment tribunal). The penalty, payable to HM Treasury, will be in addition to compensation awarded to the claimant. In normal cases, the financial penalty will be 50 per cent of the amount awarded to the claimant, with a minimum £100 and an upper ceiling of £5,000 – this amount will be reduced to 50 per cent for prompt payment (within 21 days).