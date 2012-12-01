Time off in lieu

Instead of payment for overtime, you may choose to compensate people by providing them with time off in lieu. If you do this, you should make clear when the owed time off may be taken. The danger in not following this approach is employees can accumulate large amounts of time off, which they then demand to take as weeks of holiday. This is useful if work runs out, but otherwise can be catastrophic. To avoid this, insist no more than, say, eight hours of time off may be accumulated and that it must be taken within one month.