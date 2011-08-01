Good and clear communication is vital. Do not inform staff by text or email that they are redundant. Avoid language during the consultation that might give the impression a final decision about redundancies has already been made. Part of the communication process is consultation with the employee. Remember that formal consultation with those at risk of redundancy is not only a legal obligation, but must be undertaken with a view to reaching agreement – and, consequently, with an open mind. A redundancy dismissal will normally be unfair if there has been no or inadequate consultation with individuals.