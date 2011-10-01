1 Oct
In the latest column for VBJon personnel issues in practice, CAROL SMITH looks at British business as it gears up for the Olympic Games
BRITAIN’S OLYMPIC CLOCK is firmly on count down, but what sort of problems can employers anticipate?
Absence rates are likely to be far higher during the Olympics, with some employees calling in sick so they can watch an event, or as the result of overindulging the night before. Employers may also get a flood of requests for days off. In addition, productivity may drop as staff spend time at work discussing the Olympics or visiting websites to check results.
• Check policies and procedures
Ensure that effective policies covering major sporting events, such as the Olympics, are in place. These will specify the employer’s approach to such events, including the procedures for taking annual leave and for absences. Employers should also ensure that they have an effective sickness absence monitoring policy.
• Communicate with employees
The employer should explain to members of staff the organisation’s plans and expectations during the period of the games. Employees should be advised to read these policies so that they understand fully the procedure for reporting absence and the disciplinary penalties for incorrect or dishonest claims. Additionally, managers should be encouraged to talk openly with staff in advance about the measures being undertaken to allow people to watch events.
• Paid and unpaid leave
Staff can be encouraged to book annual leave. However, it should be explained that, although no request will be unreasonably refused, minimum staffing levels have to be maintained. They should be reminded of the time limits for making a request (notice for this leave should be at least twice the period of the leave taken) and that leave will be granted on a “first come, first served” basis to avoid unnecessary conflict among members of the team.
• Consider flexible working
Provided that core business hours are covered, employers could consider the option of flexible working. This could involve extended breaks or shift swapping, with any time made up at a later date. Employers should remember that if employees do swap shifts and someone works longer than his or her allocated hours to cover a colleague, then overtime may be due and that the Working Time Regulations may apply.
• Screen the Olympics in the workplace
One option for an employer is to show the games in the place of work. This is likely to reduce absenteeism. However, the employer should ensure there is a valid television licence to show events and that the necessary health and safety requirements are met.
• Watching the games on computers
Employees may seek to watch certain events on the internet and to keep up-to-date with event results online. The employer should remind staff of the organisation’s policy on the use of the internet. If the policy does not allow such viewing, then persistent offenders should be dealt with under disciplinary procedures.
• Alcohol misuse
Employers should remind staff of the organisation’s policy on the misuse of alcohol, including the disciplinary consequences of arriving at work with a heavy hangover and, thus, being unable to carry out the company’s business.
• Dealing with unauthorised absence
As indicated above, it is important that employees are made aware of the organisation’s absence policy, including the procedure dealing with unauthorised absence. The employer should make it clear that attendance will be monitored more scrupulously during the Olympics. If an employee’s sickness absence is then linked directly to the games, an investigation may take place and he or she may be asked to provide a medical certificate to support the absence.