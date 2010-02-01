New paternity proposals

The new legislation will offer a second period of paternity leave for a father to look after the child, if the mother chooses to return to work. The father will still be able to take the statutory two weeks off, either at the time of the birth or shortly afterwards, and then return to work. The new proposals will then allow him to take another period of paternity leave (called additional paternity leave, or APL for short) from 20 weeks after the baby is born, if the mother returns to work at that point.