Employees who fail to comply with a drugs and alcohol policy and present themselves for work under the influence may be subject to disciplinary action. Employers should not allow an individual to continue working if they suspect he or she is under the influence. While it can often be difficult to prove an employee is under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a thorough investigation should be undertaken. Employers should endeavour to get witness statements from people who came into contact with the employee at the relevant time. An employee should also be given the opportunity, when he or she is fit and able to do so, to offer his or her version of events.