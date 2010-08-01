Following a full and thorough investigation, should an employer feel there is a case to answer, careful consideration should be given to how to deal with the situation. Does the employee’s conduct warrant disciplinary action or can it be dealt with informally by drawing a line in the sand and explaining to the employee that any further similar issues will be dealt with via the disciplinary procedure? This often depends on individual circumstances and whether an employee recognises the error of his or her ways and shows remorse for his or her behaviour.