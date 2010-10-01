On occasions, an employer may be asked to give their opinion on an employee or their suitability for a particular role. If an employer chooses to do so, extreme caution must be exercised. It should be clear that the comments are just opinion and they should steer clear of any remarks that cannot be substantiated if challenged. Employers are well advised to avoid the use of humour or sarcasm. Not only could this be viewed as unprofessional, more importantly, it could be open to misinterpretation.