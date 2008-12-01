Tribunal claims can be made by the victims of harassment or other types of discrimination, citing the employer and also the employee who has allegedly carried out the harassment. It is possible, although rare, for employees to be held personally liable for acts of discrimination. With such risks, employers have to deal with cases every year where employees face disciplinary action and even dismissal for poor conduct at Christmas parties. It is obviously best to try to limit the risks of poor conduct before the event, perhaps by choosing carefully the type of party you have and limiting the number of free drinks available.