Grievances raised by an employee relating to an action that occurred wholly before April 6 will follow the current statutory grievance procedure. If the employee raises a grievance about an action that began on or before April 5 and continues beyond that date, the statutory grievance procedure and the “old law” will also apply. There are, however, final cut off dates. The employee has to write his or her grievance letter to the employer or present a complaint to the tribunal before July 4 for the “old law” to apply. This is for potential claims with a three-month time limit, such as discrimination or unfair dismissal. For potential claims with a six-month time limit, such as redundancy pay or equal pay, the cut off date is October 4.