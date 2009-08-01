Golden rule two: have a good contract

For many years, failure to have a written agreement between employer and employee has had legal implications. It is also possible for an employee to make an Employment Tribunal claim if he or she has not had a written statement of employment particulars. It makes sense, therefore, to ensure you have some form of legally compliant statement of terms and conditions, agreed and signed by you and your employees. However, a good contract is more than just something you must have. Supported by an employee handbook, it will set out the principles for the relationship you expect to have with the employee and underpin the evidence in any dispute.