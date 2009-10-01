While official figures show unemployment figures continuing to rise, information from our helpline services may be a positive indicator that the number of redundancies is starting to level out. It is possible that the reason why the numbers of calls on redundancy has decreased slightly is that employers now feel more experienced in handling redundancies, as they have already carried out some redundancy dismissals and may feel that it is no longer necessary to call for assistance. Employers should, however, still be cautious and take legal advice before dismissing any employee by reason of redundancy. The same goes for dismissals for other reasons, such as poor performance, as Employment Tribunal claims are on the increase.