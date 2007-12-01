A probationary period may not, however, enable an employer to dismiss more easily because the statutory protection, such as discrimination and unfair dismissal, still applies. Of course, in many situations, unfair dismissal cannot be claimed by an employee with less than a year’s service, but there are still plenty of instances where unfair dismissal can be claimed without that length of service. Common claims are for asserting the employee’s statutory rights under the Employment Rights Act 1996 or the Working Time Regulations. On the other hand, it may be slightly easier to deal with the dismissal of an employee either during or at the end of the probationary period than at other times, because the employee knows that they are “on trial”.