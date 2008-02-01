The issue being contested is whether the UK’s retirement age of 65 is unlawful or whether it can be objectively justified. Legal advisors have been looking at a recent Spanish case – Palacios versus Cortefiel Services SA – which was heard by the ECJ in October 2007, for guidance. That case held that it was possible for EU member states to have mandatory retirement ages, provided that the national legislation could be objectively and reasonably justified by legitimate aim. The legitimate aim in this case was the Spanish employment policy to promote full employment.