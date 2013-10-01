1 Oct
A raft of employment regulation changes, whether introduced or pending, are explored by Croner’s AMY PAXTON and STEPHEN THOMAS
From October 1, the national minimum wage has been increased to:
• £6.31 per hour for workers aged 21 and older;
• £5.03 per hour for 18 to 20-year-olds; and
• £3.72 per hour for 16 to 17-year-olds.
The apprentice rate for people younger than 19, or who are 19 and older in the first year of their apprenticeship, will be £2.68.
At the time of going to press, changes were due to be introduced on October 1 to the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR).
The intention of the changes is to simplify the mandatory reporting of workplace injuries, while ensuring the data collected provides an accurate and useful picture of workplace incidents.
The changes are still awaiting approval from Parliament, but it is anticipated they will include the following. The classification of “major injuries” to workers is being replaced with a shorter list of “specified injuries”, including: a fracture, other than to fingers, thumbs and toes; and serious burns. The existing schedule detailing 47 types of industrial disease is being replaced with eight categories of reportable work-related illness, which are:
• carpal tunnel syndrome;
• severe cramp of the hand or forearm;
• occupational dermatitis;
• hand-arm vibration syndrome;
• occupational asthma;
• tendonitis or tenosynovitis of the hand or forearm;
• any occupational cancer; and
• any disease attributed to an occupational exposure to a biological agent.
The Growth and Infrastructure Act 2013 amended the Employment Rights Act 1996 to create a new employee shareholder employment status from September 1. It defines what an employee shareholder is as: someone who is an employee, has between £2,000 and £50,000 of shares in the company and foregoes various employment rights.
The Employment Tribunals and the Employment Appeal Tribunal Fees Order 2013 introduces fees for claims made to an employment tribunal and appeals made to the employment appeal tribunal. These new rules came into effect on July 29.
The amount of the fee depends on the type of claim and the number of claimants.
Claims are divided into “type A” and ’type B”. Type A claims are straightforward, for example, sums due on termination of employment. Type B claims are more complex, for example, unfair dismissal. The fees are:
• Type A: £160 issue fee, £230 hearing fee.
• Type B: £250 issue fee, £950 hearing fee.
• Employment appeal tribunal: £400 appeal fee, £1,200 hearing fee.
Up to 10 people can bring a claim for double the single claim fee. Fees are payable in advance and most only apply to the person bringing the claim. However, the tribunal has the power to order the unsuccessful party to reimburse the fee to the successful party.
Where cases are settled, rather than there being a clear winner or loser, the issue of reimbursement forms part of the settlement. People on low incomes may not be required to pay the full fees. A system of fee waivers, known as the remission system, is available to those who would have difficulty paying a court fee. This system will be extended to employment tribunals.
As from October 1, the Health and Safety Executive will not have to approve the training and qualifications of appointed first-aid personnel.
All employers (with only a very few limited exceptions) must be operating PAYE in real time from October.