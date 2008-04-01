Sick dependants

Employers occasionally have difficulty with employees taking time off because they are carers or have small children. The statutory right to time off for dependants is only for unpaid leave to sort out emergency arrangements, such as organising care for a sick child or elderly relative. First-time parents, in particular, are often surprised to find out that there is no statutory right for a parent to have time off to care for a sick child, unless that is arranged by agreement with the employer. Employees with young children need to be encouraged to have a back-up plan, in the form of a friend or relative who can take over care.