Third-party harassment

Other changes to the Sex Discrimination Act mean that employers can now be liable if they fail to take reasonably practicable steps to prevent the repeated harassment of an employee by third parties (in other words, people outside the employer’s organisation, such as clients and customers). The employee has to be subjected to the harassment in the course of the employment and the employer has to know that the woman has been subjected to harassment on at least two other occasions. The third party could be the same person or a different person on each of these two occasions. Employers who have employees in client-facing roles may potentially have a greater risk of liability compared to offi ce-based staff, but in some ways this new law is simply an extension of the legal protection already in place for employees. It is also possible for an employee to bring a claim under the Protection from Harassment Act 1997, if there are two incidents of harassment by an employer. Even before the recent changes to the Sex Discrimination Act, employers had to take any allegation of harassment reported to them seriously, sorting issues out early.