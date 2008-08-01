If you appoint someone into a fairly general position for which others within the organisation were expected to be able to apply, but were denied the opportunity, because there was not an open practice of interview and appointment, there is the potential for a discrimination claim. (Or, in Northern Ireland, a claim for a breach of the Fair Employment Act). Of course, the situation might be different if you head-hunted someone for a highly specialised role; perhaps, a situation where there were only one or two practitioners in a particular field of expertise. It is more difficult in that case to see how a discrimination claim could be made, because the others waiting in the wings for that opportunity for promotion may simply not have the specialised skills and knowledge.