To carry out a fair dismissal, the situation in your firm or organisation has to fit within the statutory definition in section 139 of the Employment Rights Act, which, in summary, states that there has to be a diminution or a cessation of work or a relocation. In other words, is the work dropping off? Do you need fewer employees to do the work? It is the post or job that needs to disappear, even if some of the work might be divided up among remaining staff later on.