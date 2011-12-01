The new provisions would also supersede those for additional paternity leave and pay (APLP), which came into force on April 6 and applies to parents of babies due (and adoptive parents notified of a match) on or after April 3, 2011. The right to APLP applies where the mother ends her maternity leave early – allowing the father to take the remainder of that leave. Three months are paid at the statutory rate and three months are unpaid.